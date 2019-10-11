Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cloverdale Funeral Home 1200 North Cloverdale Road Boise , ID 83713 (208)-375-2212 Graveside service 11:00 AM Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens Meridian , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Casey Lynne Robinson Clark

February 10, 1976 - July 28, 2019

Beloved mother, wife, daughter and sister passed away July 28, 2019 in Clinton, MS from complications of renal failure.

Casey was born February 10, 1976 in Rupert, ID. She spent the first 17 years of her life as an USAF "brat" living in Colorado Springs, CO; Spokane, WA; Zweibrucken, Germany; Layton, UT and Dayton, OH.

As a youngster, Casey was always busy. She spent hours playing with her collection of dolls and other hobbies. She liked to read and was a good student. Later, she liked to participate in school and Base activities.

Upon her father's retirement in 1993, she and her family moved to Boise. She was very excited about this move because she could be near her grandparents and cousins and also she could attend Borah High School, the school where her parents had graduated. She graduated from Borah in 1995. She loved to "sign" and was invited to "sign" at her commencement ceremony. Casey also briefly attended Boise State University. She was an ardent BSU football fan.

Casey worked 15 years in childcare and loved all of "her" children. She enjoyed crocheting which she learned as a little girl from her grandmother. She was artistic, creative and excelled at handcrafting. She recently became a "rep" for Younique Cosmetics. She truly enjoyed doing video chats about her products and sharing new makeup tips with her many new and old friends.

In 2014 Casey moved to Clinton, MS with her husband and her 2 youngest children.

Casey fought a long and courageous battle with her illness. She always had a positive attitude and never gave up! Even when in pain, she was always willing to help others.

Casey is survived by her husband, Lawrence Clark, Jr., her children; Joshua (Morgan), Aliena, Sierra and Zachary Robinson (she was so proud of them!); parents Jerry and Kay Robinson and her brother Shawn (Melissa) and her sister Cari (Brandon) Hannaman and nieces Kylee and Emily Robinson, Bella Hannaman and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Casey was a very special person! She had many friends. She will be deeply missed by everyone.

A graveside memorial service will be held October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens in Meridian, ID.



