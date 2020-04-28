Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Reynolds. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clara Louise Reynolds

May 21, 1936 - April 24, 2020

Clara Louise Reynolds, age 83, passed away peacefully April 24, 2020 due to complications related to COVID-19. She was born May 21, 1936 in Natoma, Kansas to Lorenz Louis and Marie Louisa John.

Louise moved as a child with her family to Idaho in the late 1930's where she later graduated from Nampa High School and subsequently worked as a bank teller. In 1956 she flew overseas to marry her high school sweetheart, John Brandt Reynolds, who was stationed in Japan with the US Navy. Thus, began a life of travel and adventure for Louise, Brandt and their three children as they moved amongst stations in Hawaii, Maryland, Morocco, Guam, San Diego and Japan. In 1983 Louise and Brandt returned to Idaho to build their retirement home on the outskirts of Nampa.

In her retirement life with Brandt, Louise continued her love of many and varied activities including camping, square dancing, boating, gardening, bowling and quilting. Louise and Brandt opened their home to many circles of friends over the years, regularly hosting annual holiday celebrations, family gatherings, and acting as a home base for friends and relatives passing through.

Louise was confirmed as a teenager in Zion Lutheran Church where she and Brandt were active members of the church community upon their post-retirement return to Nampa. Louise had a passion for music from her youngest years playing - then teaching - piano, singing in church choirs, and serving as church organist.

After the death of her husband in 2014, Louise and her daughter Joan remained in the family home in Nampa. Louise then relocated to Pennsylvania to spend time near her two sons Scott and Michael. Several years ago, as result of advancing Alzheimer's disease, Louise moved into a memory unit in Doylestown, PA where she could always be found with a happy smile, extending a warm greeting to every visitor and inevitably warming the hearts of all those around her with a happy song or tune.

Louise is survived by her sister, Mildred Neher, sons and their wives Scott and Cathy, Michael and Deborah, daughter Joan Alverson and her husband Jerry, five grandchildren Matthew, Virginia, Robert, Kelly, and John, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Lorenz and Marie, husband Brandt, brothers Edward, Marvin and Hugo John, and sister Irene Plant.

A celebration of life, honoring the memory of Louise, will be planned and announced at a later date when friends and family can gather together safely.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in honor of Louise to the ( www.alz.org ).



