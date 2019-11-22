Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald M Johnson

October 26, 1924 - October 25, 2019

Donald "Don" M. Johnson was born October 26, 1924 in Rupert, Idaho where his family lived for a short time before moving to Great Falls, Montana. He enjoyed growing up in the Great Falls area and told many stories of those days. He recalled that selling garden vegetables door to door out of his wagon started his business career at age 6. He told of the Christmas of 1931 when he received only a nickel as a gift, and shared that these were character building times. He met Virginia Rindal in Wolf Creek, Montana in 1944 and they married in 1945. He became part of Virginia's large Norwegian immigrant family, and the great times of that era and the wonderful Rindal family helped fashion him into the man he was.

Don moved his family to Nampa in 1951 where his parents lived. His father had been in Nampa Real Estate and Property Management since 1945 and Don became a Broker in 1952. He spent his life working to improve the quality and professionalism of the Real Estate profession. He served on the Idaho Real Estate Commission education council for many years. He became a certified instructor and taught classes over most of the US including Alaska and Hawaii. He was presented the "Realtor Emeritus" award by the National Association of Realtors for "52 years of valuable and lasting contributions to the Real Estate Profession and the Community". He had the distinction of having the longest term active Real Estate Broker's License in Idaho for several years (63 years active). He achieved the AFLM accreditation from the Farm and Land Institute of NAR.

He was awarded the "Life Member Award" by the Nampa Chamber of Commerce. He spent 56 years as a member or Director of the Snake River Stampede and was awarded a "Certificate of Merit as a Director of the Snake River Stampede" in 1970. He was a 50+ year member of The Royal Arch Masons and the Knights Templar. He was a 50+ year member of Ashlar Lodge 20 of AF&AM. In May 1954 he became a Noble of the Mystic Shrine. He was a member of the Canyon County Sheriff's mounted patrol. Don was a Life Member of the Nampa Elks and also a life member of the NRA. Above all, he was a great husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Don joined his loving wife Virginia on October 25 , the day before his 95th Birthday. Don and Virginia's children, Don R. Johnson and Pamela A. Knighten and their families both live south of Meridian. Don enjoyed his family, his career, his accomplishments and his many friends. Prior to passing, he said he had "done what he wanted to do".



