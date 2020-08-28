1/
Dorothy Walsh Thurber
1940 - 2020
Dorothy E. Walsh Thurber
3/31/1940 - 7/20/2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy E. Walsh Thurber, Meridian Idaho and Modesto California, announce her peaceful passing on July 20, 2020.
Dorothy will be sadly missed by her six children; Timothy (Helen), Constance (Robert), Elizabeth, Marieva, Daniel (Amanda) and Richard Jr. (Laura) and her 10 grandchildren; Ryan, Tanner, Paige, Addison, Megan, Anna, Grace, Evelyn, Emma and Adelaide.
Dorothy was a great Mom, active in her Church, enjoyed Ballroom Dancing and was a member of the Red Hats Club.
May she Rest In Peace in God's Kingdom.
A private family service was held August 14, 2020


Published in Meridian Press on Aug. 28, 2020.
