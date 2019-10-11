Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM New Covenant Baptist Church 624 Lake Lowell Ave Nampa , ID View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

James Robert Grimes

March 4, 1957 - September 20, 2019

James Robert Grimes was born March 4, 1957 in Salina, Kansas to Don and Delma Grimes. He was raised on a 360-acre farm where he learned to love hard work. In 1967 the family moved to Meridian, ID where he graduated in 1975. All through high school he worked in the tire business. In 1978 he moved to Blyth, CA to continue work in the tire industry. In 1981 he made a career change and went to culinary school. His passion for the culinary arts became his calling in this life. These skills allowed him to work in numerous distinguished restaurants in Southern California.

In 1988 he became a father to Catherine Danielle. 1990 found he and Cathy returning home to Idaho. Once returning to the Treasure Valley he began sharing his culinary skills in numerous retirement communities. Due to failing health in 2012 Jim retired and lived in Nampa until his death September 20, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter Cathy Grimes, grandson Zainin, granddaughter Ivory, Sister Donna (Bob) Wade, Aunt Lorna

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, October 18th at New Covenant Baptist Church: 624 Lake Lowell Ave, Nampa, ID 83686. Please join us in sharing of memories of James.



Published in The Meridian Press on Oct. 11, 2019

