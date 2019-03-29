Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Lockhart. View Sign

Jean E. Lockhart

December 29, 1933 - March 21, 2019

Jean Elizabeth Lockhart, 85, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019, at her home in Caldwell, Id. Jean was born December 29, 1933, to Frank Halford Smelser and Marie Pearl (Fry) Smelser in Fresno, California.

Jean is survived by her son, Darrell Kelly, grandson Lee Kelly, (Anne) and their two children; brothers, Dale Ross Smelser (Ping) Palm Harbor, Florida and Carl Edward Smelser (Peggy) Dickinson TX; sister, Arlene Margret Burdick, Ontario Oregon; sister-in-law Lois Smelser, Farmington N.M; six nieces and nephews and 11 grandnieces and grandnephews.

Her parents, Frank and Marie, first husband Michael Kelly, preceded Jean in death. In May 30, 1980, she married Jim Lockhart who passed in 1998. Jean's older brother, Robert Joseph Smelser, passed away in 2015.

Jean enjoyed exploring new places and discovering the wonders contained within the United States. She and her sister Arlene traveled extensively for a number of years until it became necessary to rejoin the workforce. Later, Jean and her husband Jim enjoyed the RV lifestyle visiting many states in the U.S. with their motorhome before retiring to Caldwell, Id.

Never idle, Jean devoted herself to helping others, volunteering for causes special to her heart including the local animal shelter, women's shelter, and public library.

Jean was an accomplished published poet, avid country music fan and loved anything Elvis. Over the years, she spent countless hours combing vintage record stores and auctions adding to her prized, extensive cataloged record collection and Elvis memorabilia.

Her unconditional love for others was inspirational and all who knew and loved her will miss her. Services for Jean are Saturday, March 30, 2019, 2 p.m. at the First Assembly of God "The Domes" Church, 821 N 16th Avenue, Caldwell, Id. with the Reverend Jack Cooke officiating.



