Kimberly Arrubarrena
1972 - 2020
Kimberly Catherine Arrubarrena
May 27, 1972 - July 22, 2020
On July 22, 2020 in Boise, ID, Kim, 48, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family members and friends. She was born in Pocatello, ID on May 27, 1972. Kim graduated Melba high school in 1990. She was a loving and caring individual who always unselfishly helped others.


Published in Meridian Press from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bella Vida Funeral Home
9661 West Chinden Blvd.
Boise, ID 83714-0598
(208) 321-9661
Memories & Condolences

July 29, 2020
Kim, you made life so much better. I'm going to miss you...BIG HUG. Tony, Mary, Joni, Dave and the rest of the family, please know my prayers are with you everyday.
Matthew Custer
Friend
