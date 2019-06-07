L. Melvin Cope

January 25, 1936 - November 16, 2018

L. Melvin Cope, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away in Tuscan, AZ. Mel was born in Idaho on January 25, 1036 to Larry and Cora Cope. From Idaho to Salt Lake, Virginia to Arizona; never a man to let the dust settle for too long. The man climbed mountains, sailed oceans, biked & swam for miles! His life was one adventure after another. He lived his life following his passions of photography, music and nature. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra Lee Cope. He loved his family unconditionally, remaining as Sandra's caretaker as she succumbed to Alzheimer's in 2017. Mel is survived by his children, Ken Cope & Melanie Cope Kelsall, multiple grandchildren and a handful of great grandchildren. He was known for his quiet soft-spoken nature, infectious smile and his kind, compassionate spirit. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 9th at 11:30; The Stonehouse 709 E Park Blvd, Boise, ID.



