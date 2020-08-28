1/
Lillian Terry
1922 - 2020
Lillian Arlene Terry
March 5, 1922 - August 21, 2020
Lillian Arlene Terry passed away in her home in Lake Worth, Florida, Friday, August 21, 2020 at 98 years young.
She was born March 5,1922 in Kuna, Idaho to George W. Fuhriman and Mary L. Schoenhals and was the eighth of nine children in a loving and close-knit family. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She worked hard all her days and served valiantly in her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She will be dearly missed by her son Michael(Sandy), her son Robin, and daughter Becki(Clinton); her 4 grandchildren; her 9 great-grandchildren; and her remaining family and friends.
Given the current pandemic, there will be a private service in Florida for the family only.
Arlene will be laid to rest at Lake Worth Memory Gardens in Lake Worth, Florida on August 29, 2020.


Published in Meridian Press from Aug. 28 to Sep. 2, 2020.
August 27, 2020
Mike, Robin and Becki, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. “Our family is keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Gary Nelson
Friend
