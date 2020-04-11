Mildred Merlene Martin
7/28/1937 - 4/8/2020
Mildred Merlene Martin
1937-2020
Mildred M. Martin (Buchanan) on April 8, 2020 passed away peacefully in the home of her son at the age of 82. While visiting she suffered a severe stroke and was placed under Hospice Care. Mildred was born in Roseberry, Id on July 28, 1937. She went to school and graduated from Nampa High School in 1955. After high school she married John Phillip Martin and they raised 4 sons partly in Boise and partly in Bakersfield, CA. She pursued a career as a Medical Transcriptionist and worked for several doctors and hospitals over her 30 years in the medical field.
She is proceeded in death by her mother and father, one son, two brothers, two sisters and her husband. She is survived by three sons, 8 grandchildren10 great grandchildren, one sister, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends alike.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer in Nampa, Id.
Published in The Meridian Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 17, 2020