Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Merlene Martin

7/28/1937 - 4/8/2020

Mildred Merlene Martin

1937-2020

Mildred M. Martin (Buchanan) on April 8, 2020 passed away peacefully in the home of her son at the age of 82. While visiting she suffered a severe stroke and was placed under Hospice Care. Mildred was born in Roseberry, Id on July 28, 1937. She went to school and graduated from Nampa High School in 1955. After high school she married John Phillip Martin and they raised 4 sons partly in Boise and partly in Bakersfield, CA. She pursued a career as a Medical Transcriptionist and worked for several doctors and hospitals over her 30 years in the medical field.

She is proceeded in death by her mother and father, one son, two brothers, two sisters and her husband. She is survived by three sons, 8 grandchildren10 great grandchildren, one sister, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends alike.

A celebration of life will be held later this summer in Nampa, Id.



Mildred Merlene Martin7/28/1937 - 4/8/2020Mildred Merlene Martin1937-2020Mildred M. Martin (Buchanan) on April 8, 2020 passed away peacefully in the home of her son at the age of 82. While visiting she suffered a severe stroke and was placed under Hospice Care. Mildred was born in Roseberry, Id on July 28, 1937. She went to school and graduated from Nampa High School in 1955. After high school she married John Phillip Martin and they raised 4 sons partly in Boise and partly in Bakersfield, CA. She pursued a career as a Medical Transcriptionist and worked for several doctors and hospitals over her 30 years in the medical field.She is proceeded in death by her mother and father, one son, two brothers, two sisters and her husband. She is survived by three sons, 8 grandchildren10 great grandchildren, one sister, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends alike.A celebration of life will be held later this summer in Nampa, Id. Published in The Meridian Press from Apr. 11 to Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Meridian Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close