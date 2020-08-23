Nadine Aschenbrenner
November 7, 1924 - August 14, 2020
Nadine Aschenbrenner, 95, passed away at a local care center in Meridian on August 14, 2020. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death. Funeral mass will be celebrated on August 27, at 11:00 am, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd. in Meridian. Private committal services will follow at the Meridian Cemetery. Reverend Len MacMillan is presiding. Due to COVID the rosary and mass will be livestreamed, for those that do not wish to risk exposure the family understands and invite you to join them virtually at https://www.facebook.com/holyapostles.church/live/
Nadine was born November 7, 1924 to parents, Oscar and Freda Stromberg in Walnut Park, California. Her sister, Elaine, was born one year later. The family moved to Ogden, Utah in 1926 where they resided until 1936, at which time they moved to Nampa, ID. Nadine graduated from Nampa High School class of 1942. In 1943, she entered St Alphonsus School of Nursing and graduated in 1946. She worked at St Benedicts in Ogden in the nursery.
In 1948, she married Leonard Aschenbrenner at St Paul's Catholic Church in Nampa. In 1952, they moved to their farm on Ustick Road, Meridian. Nadine was an active member of Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian, a Hospice volunteer for Mercy Medical for 10 years, a 4-H leader for 20 years and treasured the longtime friends from the Black Cat Neighbor Club. She felt privileged to be one of the "Friday Friends", including LaVir, Joanne and Juanita who played either golf or pinochle plus lunch (including a beer) every Friday for many years. She appreciated the many friends from church and Lakeview Golf Course. She was also an active member of PEO Chapter BZ in Nampa.
Nadine was all about family-having been a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and sister. Her favorite times were any occasion with family and friends, traveling, biking, gardening and golfing. She was the reason any of her family took up golfing. She treasured her various trips to Hawaii with family and/or friends and she was a true-blue Bronco fan, given all the BSU games she got to attend (both home and away) including all 3 Fiesta Bowls.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Leonard in 2008; granddaughter, Jessica; granddaughter-in-law, Sarah, and great granddaughter, Audrey. She is survived by her six children: Ken (Sharon), Steve (Terry), Mary (Paul Norberg), Jean (Steve Burpee), Ann (Dale Nelson), Jim (Pam); twelve grandchildren: Jeff (Kate), Connie (Mike Carter), Brad, Kelly (Beau Weaver), Shelley (Ryan Hague), Michael Lantz, Brian Lantz, Laura Lantz, Cole Burpee, Sarah Burpee, Hailey and Megan; eight great-grandchildren: Grace, Reese, Leonard, Lucas, Emmit, Ayden, Arlyn, Amaya; sister, Elaine O'Reilly and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St Vincent's Food Bank c/o Holy Catholic Church, PO Box 6300 North Meridian, ID 83642 or a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to thank the caregivers who took such good care of mom in her later years, including TouchMark Assisted Living, Keystone Hospice and her Physical Therapist, Jan Englund. Most importantly, the family owes a huge debt of gratitude to our "angel from heaven" Frances Ford-mom's 24/7 caregiver. Frances treated mom as though she was family-we are eternally grateful.