Opal Beatrice Brown Hare

January 23, 1923 - December 29, 2018

Opal Beatrice Brown Hare , 95, of Boise, Idaho was received into heaven on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Lady Bug Assisted Living Home, in Boise, Idaho where she had been living under the loving care of her love caregiver "Ophelia".

She was born January 23,1923, in Hosston, Louisiana to Clifford McKinley and Lea Etta Brown.

She had three brothers: Clifford McKinley Brown Jr; Alvin Judson Brown; James Rufus Brown; one sister: Mamie "Mickie" Lee Bosworth; two half-brothers: Albert Tennis and Jesse Tennis.

She was preceded in death by: Parents: Clifford McKinley Brown Sr. (1972) and Lea Etta Brown (1973); husband: Donald Hare (1981); son: Roy "Rabbit" Hare (2010); daughters: Francis Widga Henry (2016) and Mitzi Widga Paul (2018); brothers: Clifford McKinley Brown Jr. (1961) and Alvin Judson Brown (2014); sister: Mamie "Mickie" Lee Bosworth (2013); two half-brothers: Albert and Jesse Tennis (year of deaths unknown); granddaughters: Terri Ann Howard (2007) and Tracy Ann Henry (2014); grandson: Cody William Hare (2015).

She is survived by brother: James Rufus Brown of Brookhaven, MS; son: Larry Widga; daughter-in-law: Dian Hare (Roy) of Yermo, CA and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She had many passions: the love for her family and friends, sewing, knitting, crocheting and Opal loved to bake. She's deeply missed by all who loved and cared so much for her.

Service information was unavailable.

*Sadly, before this obituary was published, Opal's younger and only living sibling, James Rufus Brown of Brookhaven, MS, passed away on Sunday, May 3,2020. RIP Uncle James





