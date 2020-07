Or Copy this URL to Share

Patsy "Pat" Ruth Fischer, 87, of Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Patsy Ruth (Pat) Fischer, 87 passed away May, 5, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm at her home, 6883 N Spurwing Way, Meridian, ID 83646. Please feel free to wear facemasks as social distancing will be accommodated. Services are in the care of Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel. Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store