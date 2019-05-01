Roy Despain

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to hear of your loss. May God's comfort be with the..."
  • "Condolences goes out to the family. May God be your..."
    - B W
  • "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes..."
    - G. A.
  • "To the family of Mr. Roy Despain, I would like to express..."
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. May the God who binds up the..."
    - Ana
Service Information
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID
83617
(208)-365-4491
Obituary
Send Flowers

Roy J. Despain, 72, of Emmett formerly of Meridian, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2018 at his home in Emmett. Services will be conducted at 10:00 am on Monday, May 6, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Emmett Stake Center, 980 W. Central Road in Emmett.
Viewing will held one hour prior to the services at the Church. Military Honors and Burial will be held at 1:00 pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise. Arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.
Published in The Meridian Press from May 1 to May 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.