Roy J. Despain, 72, of Emmett formerly of Meridian, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2018 at his home in Emmett. Services will be conducted at 10:00 am on Monday, May 6, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Emmett Stake Center, 980 W. Central Road in Emmett.
Viewing will held one hour prior to the services at the Church. Military Honors and Burial will be held at 1:00 pm at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise. Arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.
