A.B. Lyles, loving husband and father, passed away on August 5, 2019. He was 73 and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl Lyles of Kress, Texas, his daughter, Amanda Clark of Spokane, Washington, his son, Dr. Aaron Lyles of Portland, Oregon, and his sister, Bonita Christian of Amarillo, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Alvin "Muggs" and Ester Mae Lyles of Turkey, Texas. He has been an active member of the 2nd and Beech Church of Christ for more than 40 years.
A.B was born in Matador, Texas on July 8, 1946. He graduated from Turkey High School in 1964 then continued his education at South Plains Junior College and West Texas State University, where he obtained a Masters of Education.
A.B. was a career educator who loved his more than 30 years as a teacher. His first position was at Quitaque, followed by Hereford High School, Kress High School, and finally Plainview High School where he spent more than 20 years helping young math students. In additional to teaching, A.B. continued a tradition of dry land cotton farming outside of Turkey, Texas with his father and family for many years.
A.B. had diverse hobbies including model, radio-controlled aircraft, which he built, flew, and competed with at clubs in Kress, Plainview, and Amarillo. One of his proudest accomplishments was obtaining a Private Pilot License and flying gliders at the Caprock Soaring Club at Littlefield, Texas. He was also a licensed Ham Radio operator.
A visitation is to be held at Kornerstone Funeral Directors, 3605 S.W. 3rd Street in Plainview on Thursday, August 8 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The funeral is scheduled for Friday, August 9 at 10 AM at the same location in the chapel. Burial services to follow at 1pm at Dreamland Cemetery outside of Turkey, Texas. The family requests donations to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch in lieu of flowers.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 8, 2019