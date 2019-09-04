Abel Aleman at the age of 54, ended his time on Earth, Saturday, August 31, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Floydada. Interment will follow at the Floydada Cemetery. Rosary will be recited 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Visitation will be open Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in the morning with a procession to Mass starting at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.
Abel was a loving husband, a giving father, grandfather and a good friend. Abel was born in Lubbock TX and graduated from Tulia TX. He spent a majority of his career in Law enforcement totaling 18 years. He also owned and operated his own DJ service for over a decade. He enjoyed both careers Abel built his life around his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Abel Aleman and Christina Aleman.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Aleman; his brother, Adan Aleman; his children, Ricky and his wife Celeste Aleman; Cory and his wife Juanita Aleman; and, Missy and her husband Rafael Granados. Also, Martin Duran and Marissa Silvas; and his grandchildren, Ava Aleman, Brianna Aleman, Brayden Aleman, Liam Granados, Lily Ana Granados, Amaris Hernandez, Layla Silvas and Martin Duran.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 4, 2019