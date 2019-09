Abel Aleman at the age of 54, ended his time on Earth, Saturday, August 31, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Floydada. Interment will follow at the Floydada Cemetery. Rosary will be recited 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Visitation will be open Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in the morning with a procession to Mass starting at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.Abel was a loving husband, a giving father, grandfather and a good friend. Abel was born in Lubbock TX and graduated from Tulia TX. He spent a majority of his career in Law enforcement totaling 18 years. He also owned and operated his own DJ service for over a decade. He enjoyed both careers Abel built his life around his family.He is preceded in death by his parents Abel Aleman and Christina Aleman.He is survived by his wife, Martha Aleman; his brother, Adan Aleman; his children, Ricky and his wife Celeste Aleman; Cory and his wife Juanita Aleman; and, Missy and her husband Rafael Granados. Also, Martin Duran and Marissa Silvas; and his grandchildren, Ava Aleman, Brianna Aleman, Brayden Aleman, Liam Granados, Lily Ana Granados, Amaris Hernandez, Layla Silvas and Martin Duran.Online codolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.