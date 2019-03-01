Adam Lynn Goode, 51, of Earth, TX died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, March 1, 2019 in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam Lynn Goode.
Adam was born August 26, 1967 to Larry Dean and Lorena Pearl (Hamilton) Goode in Fort Worth, Texas. He served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in the Gulf during Desert Storm.
He is preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
He is survived by his mother Lorena Everheart and his step-dad Bobby of Earth; his brother, Stanley Goode of Earth; his aunts Jackie Oden of Plainview, Charlotte Everton of Fort Worth, Lisa Vassar of Fort Worth; his cousin Tena Stone of Plainview; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Adam will be greatly missed by all.
Online condolences be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019