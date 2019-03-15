Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam Taulbee. View Sign

Adam went to Jesus on March 11, 2019 alongside the love of his life, Laura Almanza. Adam and Laura left behind Aubrey and Breanna, whom Adam considered to be his girls.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m Saturday, March 16, 2019 at College Heights Baptist Church in Plainview. Interment will follow at Muleshoe Memorial Park Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Kornerstone.

Adam was survived by his loving parents, Donna Taulbee of Plainview and Douglas Taulbee of Amarillo; his siblings, Alesha and Jacob Garcia of Needville, Texas, and Alexa and Eric Lunsford of Lubbock; his nieces and nephew, Ashlynn, Addison, Lane, and Jacirose, of Needville; his grandmothers, Martha Sue Phillips of Plainview, and Rosalee Taulbee of Franklin, Ohio; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and loved ones.

Adam was preceded in death by his grandfathers, "Pete" Keith Stratton Phillips and Emerson Lee Taulbee.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Breanna and Aubrey Martinez love fund at Prosperity Bank.

