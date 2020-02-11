Adrian J. Dominguez, age 39 of Clovis, New Mexico passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Idalou. Interment will follow at the Idalou Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at the St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Idalou.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2020