Albert Lung, 87, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 in Plainview. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Seventh Day Adventist Church in Plainview with Elder Pat Varner officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
Visitation will be held 6:00- 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Kornerstone in Plainview.
Albert was born on June 27, 1932 in Clinton, OK to George Warren and Hallie Belle (Garling) Lung. He served in the U.S. Army and married Alice Brumbalow on June 20, 1959 in Dalhart. He has lived in Plainview since 1965 and worked as a typesetter for the Plainview Daily Herald. He loved his family and was very attached to his grandchildren.
He is preceded by his parents, two brothers, Eldon Lung and Gerald Lung.
Survivors include his wife Alice Lung of Plainview; two sons, Mark Lung of Plainview, John Lung of Lubbock; three daughters, Terri Lung of Plainview, Charlotte Guerrero of Crete, NE, LaDawn Johnson of Lubbock; six grandchildren, Alyssa Bradley, Kathryn Johnson, Kevin Lung, Phillip Lung and Tyle, Kendall Lung and seven great grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 15, 2020