Albert R Marmolejo age 62, of Lockney passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the True Pentecostal Church In Jesus Name with Eleuteno Rocha officiating. Interment will follow at the Floydada Cemetery. Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. at the True Pentecostal Church In Jesus Name in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 24, 2019