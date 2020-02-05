Alfredo Perales Martinez, 70 of Plainview, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 10 o' clock in the morning on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Church with Pastor Sergio Bernal officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Martinez will lie in repose from 12-6 o' clock in the evening on Thursday at Lemons Memorial Chapel followed by a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 6 o' clock with Pastor Mike Dickey officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Alfredo was born on January 17, 1950 to Alfredo Sr. and Concepcion Martinez in Ballinger, TX. He married the love of his life, Rita Estrada, on July 29, 1972 in Ft. Worth, TX and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. Alfredo could never sit still and loved being outdoors. He enjoyed watching and playing golf and baseball and had a passion for music. Alfredo was blessed with the talent of playing many instruments. Above all things, Alfredo was a man of God who was called to minister to people. For many years he was an itinerant preacher and a deacon at Gethsemane Baptist Church. Alfredo was loved by many people and will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and seven siblings: Dolores Mendiola, Julia Cortez, David Martinez, Josefina Martinez, Genoveva Jimenez, Calixto Martinez and Oralia Venzor.
Alfredo is survived by his wife: Rita of the home; one son: Israel Cruz Martinez and wife Misty of Plainview; one daughter: Isabel Martinez Dickey and husband Michael of El Paso; four brothers: Alfonso Martinez, Juan Martinez, Cruz Martinez and wife Ofelia and Carlos Martinez and wife Lucia; one sister: Delfina Martinez; and four grandchildren: Morgan Luke Dickey, Connor Jack Dickey, Arian Paige Pichardo and Raven Michelle Martinez.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020