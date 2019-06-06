Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alicia P. Martinez. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Rosary 6:00 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Alicia P. Martinez, 83, of Tulsa (formerly of Plainview) passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

A Rosary will be held Tuesday, June 4th and Wednesday, June 5th at 6:00 P.M. in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel.

Alicia was born on February 10, 1936 in Mexico to Andres and Sara Pineda. She grew up in Mexico and married Noe Martinez, Sr. in June 1956. The moved to Levelland after they married and then moved to Plainview in 1976. Alicia was a homemaker. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe. She loved to travel, gardening, knitting and cooking. She also loved to visit Casinos. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Alicia has resided in Tulsa for the last 2 years before her passing.

Alicia was preceded in death by her husband, Noe Martinez, Sr; parents, Andres and Sara Pineda; and a brother, Augustine Pineda.

Survivors include her children Noe Martinez, Jr. and wife Melissa of Boerne, TX, Patricia Sierra and husband Guadalupe of Plainview, TX, Nora Martinez and husband Isaias Cordova of Tulsa, Ok, M. Elizabeth Martinez-Medina and husband Hector of Tulsa, OK, Jerardo Martinez of Tulsa, OK; three sisters, Nicolasa Vasquez of Greenville, TX, Lilia Quentero of Nashville, TN, Maria Orosco of San Antonio, TX; 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

