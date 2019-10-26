Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen "Al" Irons. View Sign Service Information Colonial Funeral Home 809 Butler Blvd Dimmitt , TX 79027 (806)-647-4444 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Colonial Funeral Home 809 Butler Blvd Dimmitt , TX 79027 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Hart Cemetery Hart , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00PM in Hart Cemetery in Hart, Texas.

February 11, 1921 Al Irons was born on that very date.

He lived to the young age of 98. He passed from this life on October 20, 2019. In that many years there was a lot he had seen.

Palmyra, Nebraska is where he started his life, 20 years later he found his beautiful wife. He married Thaylia Hill in Nebraska City, He was so handsome and she was so pretty.

Al picked up Thaylia and her dad on that special day, on April 6, 1941 to the courthouse their "I Do's" to say with a borrowed truck they went to town, But before they arrived the truck broke down. Their happy occasion was a week delayed, but for 70 years a happy home they made.

They moved around Nebraska from part to part. Then in 1955, they ended up in Texas in a town called Hart. Al made his home there for 64 years. He worked very hard through blood, sweat, and tears.

While in Nebraska there were 4 babies in tow, Vera, Connie, David and Dixie all in a row. Roxanne, Kent and Bryan were the next three that was needed to wrap up the family. Custom harvest farming was Al's trade, so with that a living he made. But there were other things he enjoyed besides work, which often would bring him a smile and a smirk.

John Deere Tractors were his favorite, he knew every detail; He would by them as junk and fix them up to make a sale. He loved to watch his greyhounds run after their prey, Coyotes are what they chased, some they caught but others got away.

Those that he proceeded in death are his 7 children that he loved till his last breath. Through the years he was 17 grandchildren blessed, Along with 27 great and 6 great-great completed the rest. One granddaughter and one great granddaughter, Haidin Land has already passed on. On to their victories they have won.

So here's to our wonderful Papa and Dad. We've got great memories but still very sad. To each and every one of us, you had a part.

You'll always be with us not far from our heart.

Memorials may be made to the Roshan Learning Center at

