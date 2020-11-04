Allen Thomas Richburg, Jr., passed away, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the age of 76 at Covenant Hospital in Plainview, Texas.
Thomas was born April 17, 1944, to Allen Thomas Richburg, Sr. and Errah "Janie" Yarbrough in Roscoe, Texas. The family moved to Plainview in 1951. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1962 and attended Texas Tech University. He married Nancy Carelene Simmons January 24, 1964.
Thomas retired from the United States Postal Service in 1992 after 27 years. He then worked at England's Wholesale for a number of years before officially retiring to work various jobs in agriculture. He was a member of Northwest Church of Christ and a deacon there since 1979. He served as president of Plains Federal Credit Union board of directors from 1995 until his death. He took great joy in serving others.
He was preceded in death by his parents and survived by his wife of 56 years, a son Brent Allen Richburg (Leslie) of Plainview, two daughters Vicki D'Lee of Carnation, Washington, and Kristi Michelle Poole (Ron) of Austin, Texas, one brother James Richburg (Mary) of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, and a sister Susie Bullock (Jim) of El Dorado, Arkansas. In addition, he leaves behind three grandchildren, Dr. David Richburg (Jordan) of Amarillo, Dr. Kacy Richburg of Oklahoma City, and Jacob Richburg (Madison) of Plainview and one great-grandson Charles Allen Richburg of Plainview and a host of special nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. at Northwest Church of Christ in Plainview with grandsons David Richburg and Jacob Richburg officiating. Graveside service will follow at Plainview Memorial Park. Arrangements and viewing are with Kornerstone Funeral Directors. There will be no family visitation, but viewing will be during normal funeral home hours, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
The family would welcome a donation to the Northwest Church of Christ evangelism fund or a charity of their choice
.
****DUE TO COVID-19 seating at the church will be every other row and a mask is required to enter the building.****