Altagracia Cabrera, 87, of Plainview passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. George Poonely officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
A rosary will be held 6:30 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel.
Altagracia was born June 19, 1931 in Lockhart, Texas to Jose Dominguez and Theodora Guerrero. She married Luis Cabrera, Jr., he preceded her in death on July 6, 1998. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and a member of Guadalupanas. She worked as a home health caretaker.
She is preceded by her parents and her husband, Luis Cabrera, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Rivas of Lubbock; her sons, Luis Cabrera, Jr. and wife Anita of Plainview, Rodolfo Cabrera and wife Jeanie of Plainview, Sonny John Cabrera of Plainview; her brother, Jose Guerrero of Houston; her sister, Guadalupe Lopez of Plainview; nine grandchildren and twenty-nine great grandchildren.
