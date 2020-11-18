Rosary for Amada "Amy" Cuevas Garcia, 79, will be recited on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 7:00pm in St. Isidore Catholic Church. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00pm in the same church with Rev. Brian Wood, officiating. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.

Amy died Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Lubbock, TX.

The family suggests memorials be sent to St. Isidore Catholic Church, 17813 IH 27, Abernathy, TX, 79311.

