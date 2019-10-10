Amanda Darlene Stillwell Curry, 59, of Abernathy, passed from this earth on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. A visitation is to be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, TX. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church Sanctuary Plainview, Texas. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview. Graveside service will take place on the same day at 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery in Quitaque, TX.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 10, 2019