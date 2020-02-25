Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Andres Salazar Hernandez, 67, of Plainview died on Friday, February 21, 2020. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. Monday evening, February 24, in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel.

Andres was born on December 24, 1952 in Mexico to Leobardo and Engracia Hernandez. He grew up in Mexico and moved to U.S. when he was 15 years old. He married Eustolia Lomas on April 1, 1974 in Mexico. He started working at a Gin for several years before going to work for Cargill Meat Solutions. He worked for Cargill about 40 years before retiring due to the plant closing. He then worked in the oil refinery industry before finally retiring for good to his hobbies. He was a huge history buff and enjoyed reading about history and reading his bible. One of his proudest moments was when he became a U.S. Citizen in 2000. His second home was his church where he helped with many activities including Jamaica's, fish fry's, and bible studies. He enjoyed the Men's Church Retreats. He also enjoyed doing Honey Do's for his wife and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Clara Castenada.

Andres is survived by his wife, Eustolia Hernandez; three children, Maricruz Hernandez of Waco, Andres Hernandez, Jr. of Lubbock, Daisy Hernandez of Houston; five grandchildren, Justin Prescott Hernandez, Bryan Ashton Hernandez, Andres Hernandez, III, Daniel Alexander Hernandez, Christopher Hernandez; two brothers, Joel Hernandez, Lupe Hernandez; eight sisters, Taide Lomas, Soledad Lozano, Silva Treana, Angelica Saucedo, Oralia Lozano, Carmela Rocha, Maria Ramirez, and Lidia Saucedo.

