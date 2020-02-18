Ann Shaver, 82, of Hale Center, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in Lubbock. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, February 17, 2020, at Hale Center Cemetery in Hale Center. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, Monday morning, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Hale Center.
Ann was born September 11, 1937, in Rochester, Texas, to Aubrey and Louie Lee (Grinstead) Shaver. Moving to Hale Center in 1949, Ann was a member of the First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Aubrey Lee Shaver.
Survivors include her brother, Richard "Dick" Shaver of Hale Center, a sister, Cheryl S. Lyles of Kress, five nephews, John Shaver of Plainview, Rick Shaver of Canyon, Aaron B. Lyles of Portland, OR, Nicholas Shaver of San Antonio, and Nathan Shaver of San Antonio, and four nieces, Stacy Mills of Monument, CO, Susan Amanda Clark of Spokane, WA, Nancy Rodriguez of Plainview, and Sara Curtis of Plainview.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 18, 2020