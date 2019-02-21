Church Services for Annabel Irene Bramlet, 89, of Lockney, will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Main Street Church of Christ in Lockney with James Blair officiating. Interment will follow at Silverton Cemetery under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the church. Mrs. Bramlet passed from this life on February 18, 2019 in Lubbock.
Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney - Lockney
402 S. Main St.
Lockney, TX 79241
806-652-2112
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 21, 2019