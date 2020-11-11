1/
Antonia (Zapata) DeLaCruz
1923 - 2020
Antonia Zapata DeLaCruz, 97, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. A funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel with Rev. George Poonely of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
A rosary will be held 6:00 P.M. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel.
Antonia was born on February 13, 1923 to Antonio and Petra Zapata in Fredricksburg, Texas. She married Anselmo DeLaCruz on October 18, 1940 in Lamesa, he passed away on March 26, 1999. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainview.
Antonia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Anselmo DeLaCruz, Sr.; her sons, Anselmo DeLaCruz, Jr., Santos Zapata DeLaCruz, Ernesto DeLaCruz; her brother, Jenaro Zapata, Sr., her sisters, Vicki Rendon, Luteria Zapata.
She is survived by her daughters, Becky Jimenez, Maria Martinez; her son Robert DeLaCruz; her brother, Nino Zapata, Sr.; her sisters, Ramona Moreno, Sofia Velez, Estella Zapata; fourteen grandchildren; thirty-three great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Rosary
06:00 PM
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
NOV
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
