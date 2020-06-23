Antonia Sanchez Rangel
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonia Sanchez Rangel, 99, of Plainview went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Plainview, TX. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview, TX. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. Funeral services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A rosary will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 7 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Antonia was born on December 29, 1920 in Robstown, TX to Justo and Demetria Sanchez. Antonia loved to work outside on her farm and take care of all her animals. She loved to garden and was known to have a green thumb.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Guadalupe Rangel, Sr.; her daughter, Maggie Torres: her son, Guadalupe Rangel, Jr. and five siblings.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Garcia, Celia Arellano, Mary Rangel, and Carlos Rangel; Twenty-two grandchildren, fifty-three great grandchildren and thirty-one great-great grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved