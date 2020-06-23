Antonia Sanchez Rangel, 99, of Plainview went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Plainview, TX. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview, TX. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. Funeral services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A rosary will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 7 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Antonia was born on December 29, 1920 in Robstown, TX to Justo and Demetria Sanchez. Antonia loved to work outside on her farm and take care of all her animals. She loved to garden and was known to have a green thumb.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Guadalupe Rangel, Sr.; her daughter, Maggie Torres: her son, Guadalupe Rangel, Jr. and five siblings.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Garcia, Celia Arellano, Mary Rangel, and Carlos Rangel; Twenty-two grandchildren, fifty-three great grandchildren and thirty-one great-great grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
A rosary will be held on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 7 P.M. at Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Antonia was born on December 29, 1920 in Robstown, TX to Justo and Demetria Sanchez. Antonia loved to work outside on her farm and take care of all her animals. She loved to garden and was known to have a green thumb.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Guadalupe Rangel, Sr.; her daughter, Maggie Torres: her son, Guadalupe Rangel, Jr. and five siblings.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Garcia, Celia Arellano, Mary Rangel, and Carlos Rangel; Twenty-two grandchildren, fifty-three great grandchildren and thirty-one great-great grandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.