Rosary 6:00 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Apolinar "Paul" Garcia, Sr., 84, of Plainview passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father George Poonely officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He was born on July 23, 1935 in Maxwell, Texas to Pedro & Julia (Vera) Garcia. He married Enriqueta Gonzalez on April 13, 1957 in Plainview. Mr. Garcia worked as a mechanic for Gardner Chevrolet and Jack Morris Ford. Mr. Garcia managed Ziegler Music for twenty years. He enjoyed playing the bajo, guitar and saxophone. He played in several bands including Mocambo, Los Rancheritos and the Lupe Sandoval Band. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Sylvester Garcia and one granddaughter, Carrissa Gonzales.

Mr. Garcia is survived by his wife, Enriqueta Garcia; two daughters, Diana Gonzales and husband Fernando of Plainview and Velma Sanchez and husband Manuel of Plainview; two sons, Oscar Garcia & wife Melva of Plainview and Paul Garcia of Plainview; two brothers, Lupe Garcia of Borger, TX and Juan Garcia of Austin, TX; two sisters, Petra Garcia of Houston, TX and Rosalinda Dominquez of Round Rock, TX; twelve grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at

