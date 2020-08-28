1/1
Arcadio Araujo
1926 - 2020
Arcadio Araujo, 94, of Lockney, Texas passed away August 26, 2020 at his home. A graveside service will be held 3:00 P.M. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Mr. Araujo was born July 1, 1926 in Mesquite, Mexico to Ezeqio and Merlinda Araujo. He married Clara Maria and she passed away on September 1, 2012.
Those left to cherish his memory are his three daughters, Anna Kirschner, Irene Araujo, Margie Araujo; two sons, Joe Araujo, Hector Araujo; four brothers, three sisters and four grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
