Archie Jones, a lifetime resident of Lockney, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the age of 65. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Lockney Cemetery with Kyle Brock officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.
Archie was born January 30, 1955, to Willie and Agnes Jones. He attended and graduated from Lockney High School in 1973. He made his life and career in Lockney until his death.
Archie married his wife, Glenda, on December 28, 1979, and they were happily married for 40 years. During those 40 years of marriage, they continued to live and love the community of Lockney. Archie was a member of the First Baptist Church where and he and Glenda taught children's Sunday school for over 20 years. Archie was involved in many civic organizations during his life, including: The Lockney Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, The Chamber of Commerce, The Lions Club, and served as mayor of Lockney for several years. He loved giving back to the community of Lockney and loved feeding people as much BBQ and chili as they could eat. Archie loved his family deeply and loved being called Gramps by his grandchildren, Easton and Finley.
Archie is preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Jones, his parents, Willie and Agnes Jones, one brother Johnny Jones, and two sisters, Pat Croysdale and Bessie Walker.
He is survived by his son, Adam, wife Whitney and their two children, Easton and Finley; his daughter Ashleigh; his brothers: Bobby Jones, Joe Jones, Tim Jones, and Ray Jones; and his sisters: Linda Graves, Glenna Martinez, and Maurine Whitefield.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be sent to: Lockney Fire Department, PO Box 10, Lockney, TX 79241.
