Aristeo "A.C." Montelongo, Jr., 52, of Plainview, Texas passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. George Poonly officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Kornerstone.
A.C. was born on December 16, 1966 in Plainview, Texas to Aristeo, Sr. and Alicia (Herrera) Montelongo. He graduated from Plainview High School and attended Texas Tech University.
He is preceded in death by his father, Aristeo Montelongo, Sr. and a sister, San Juantia Montelongo.
Survivors include his mother, Alicia H. Montelongo of Hale Center and his sister, N.Alice Montelongo of Lubbock.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 29, 2019