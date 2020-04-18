Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arma Lee (Hearn) Gentry. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Arma Lee (Hearn) Gentry, 85, heard the Master's call and exchanged her labor for her reward on April 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Private family services will be held on Tuesday afternoon at Happy Union Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

The sunrise of the journey began on March 16, 1935 in Kanawha, Texas to the parentage of the late Rev. Sam & Martha Hearn. She grew up in Kanawha until moving to West Texas. She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized. She was a charter member of Happy Union Baptist Church where she served in several capacities. Mrs. Gentry was an excellent cook and loved to share her gift with family and friends.

While living in West Texas she met and married Arthur Hallman and to that union six children were born. She was a homemaker until the untimely death of her husband in 1966. At that time she decided to return to school and pursue a career as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. Arma Lee remained an active LVN until her retirement in 1995.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Hallman; her parents, Rev. Sam & Martha Hearn; brothers, James D. Hearn, Nathaniel Hearn, Odell Hearn, Charles, Hearn George Hearn, J.W. Green and Jimmie Green; sisters, Mary Bledsoe, Lois Mosley, Mary Lee Whitten, Betty Hearn, Florida Coleman and Theldoris Hearn and a special aunt, Nannie Marshall.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Scott Hallman, Nancy Hallman, Theresa Hallman, Kathoryn Gayden (Maverick), Larry Hallman (Cynthia), Kenneth Hallman (Renee); two sisters, Ruby Hearn and Rhodie Steward (Herbert); a special daughter-in-law, Julia Hallman; 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

