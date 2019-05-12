Flomot - Arnold Johnson passed away in Matador on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00PM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Faith Fellowship Church in Matador with Pastor Chad Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow at the Flomot Cemetery. The family will receive visitors and have a time of visitation following the burial at the Flomot Community Center. Arrangements are under the direction of the Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Quitaque.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 12, 2019