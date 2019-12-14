Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Edwin Schur. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Funeral service 2:00 PM St. Paul Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur Edwin Schur, 90, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Lockney. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Michael Heckman officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon from 4 to 6 P.M. at Kornerstone.

Arthur Schur was born April 30, 1929 in Vernon, TX to Paul and Louise Hempel Schur. His Mother died when he was four days old, resulting in his Aunt and Uncle, Karl and Selma Schur Haseloff raising him as foster parents. He graduated from South Lockett School in 1946. He served in the Army National Guard of Texas from 1948 to 1952.

He farmed in the South Plains area from 1955 to 1965. He moved to Plainview and began his career with Occidental Petroleum. In 1979, he moved to Alvin, Texas to work as a process operator in the Olefins plant retiring in 1997 after thirty-two years. He was passionate about fishing and enjoyed making custom fishing rods along with other hobbies such as making stained glass projects.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, his foster parents, three sisters, Pauline Schoppa, Clara Anita Kunkel, Sidonia Kieschnick, two brothers, Charles Schur and Martin Schur.

He is survived by his wife Nell Glasscock Schur; three daughters, Charlotte Hawley and husband Weldon of Vernon, Susan Chesik and husband Ron of Newton, New Jersey, Karla Williams of Plainview; son, Darren Schur of League City; three step-children, Lanny Glasscock and wife Holly of Ada, OK, Linda Carpenter and husband Allen of San Angelo, and Jan Weir of Lockney, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family suggests memorials to St. Paul Lutheran, 901 Oakland St., Plainview, Texas 79072.

