Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ascencion Zapata Rendon Jr.. View Sign Service Information Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney - Lockney 402 S. Main St. Lockney , TX 79241 (806)-652-2112 Send Flowers Obituary

Ascencion Zapata Rendon, Jr, age 67, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. A private family graveside service will be on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Lockney Cemetery. A public visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. In order to maintain a safe come and go visitation, we ask to limit groups to 10 people or less at a time. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.

Ascencion was born February 8, 1953 to Ascencion Rendon, Sr. and Vickie (Zapata) Rendon, in Robstown, Texas. Junior lived most of his life in Lockney, Texas where he married Rosie Camacho on February 20, 1971. He worked at Lockney Co-op, Patterson Grain and Larson's for many years. He was also a farm laborer for David Patterson, Miller Brothers farms, and Wilson Farms. Junior was very active and supportive in the family business, Hospice Hands of West Texas for over 20 years. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, racing and spending time with his family and friends. He will forever be remembered for saying "I reckon" to his grandchildren. Junior was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Ascencion was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Victoria Rendon Martinez, Ortencia Rendon Luna, Eloisa Rendon, Juanita Rendon; brothers, Manuel Rendon, Carlos Rendon, and Robert Rendon; and granddaughter, Serafina Rose Rendon.

Ascencion is survived by his wife, Rosie Camacho Rendon; two sons, Carlos (Almadena) Rendon and Randy (Saundra) Rendon; a daughter, Carrie Rendon; six grandchildren, Aaron Rendon, Alanie Rendon, Nickolas Rendon, Anson Rendon, Sean "Ky" Rendon, and Vickie Marie Rendon; one great-granddaughter, Caydence Diaz; one brother, Thomas (Eudelia) Rendon; two sisters, Maria (Juan) Rendon Peralez, Pauline Rendon Vasquez, and a nephew, Armando Rendon as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family and the staff of Moore-Rose Funeral Home want to encourage everyone to visit our website at

Ascencion Zapata Rendon, Jr, age 67, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. A private family graveside service will be on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Lockney Cemetery. A public visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. In order to maintain a safe come and go visitation, we ask to limit groups to 10 people or less at a time. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.Ascencion was born February 8, 1953 to Ascencion Rendon, Sr. and Vickie (Zapata) Rendon, in Robstown, Texas. Junior lived most of his life in Lockney, Texas where he married Rosie Camacho on February 20, 1971. He worked at Lockney Co-op, Patterson Grain and Larson's for many years. He was also a farm laborer for David Patterson, Miller Brothers farms, and Wilson Farms. Junior was very active and supportive in the family business, Hospice Hands of West Texas for over 20 years. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, racing and spending time with his family and friends. He will forever be remembered for saying "I reckon" to his grandchildren. Junior was loved by many and will be greatly missed.Ascencion was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Victoria Rendon Martinez, Ortencia Rendon Luna, Eloisa Rendon, Juanita Rendon; brothers, Manuel Rendon, Carlos Rendon, and Robert Rendon; and granddaughter, Serafina Rose Rendon.Ascencion is survived by his wife, Rosie Camacho Rendon; two sons, Carlos (Almadena) Rendon and Randy (Saundra) Rendon; a daughter, Carrie Rendon; six grandchildren, Aaron Rendon, Alanie Rendon, Nickolas Rendon, Anson Rendon, Sean "Ky" Rendon, and Vickie Marie Rendon; one great-granddaughter, Caydence Diaz; one brother, Thomas (Eudelia) Rendon; two sisters, Maria (Juan) Rendon Peralez, Pauline Rendon Vasquez, and a nephew, Armando Rendon as well as numerous nieces and nephews.The family and the staff of Moore-Rose Funeral Home want to encourage everyone to visit our website at www.moore-rose.com and post your condolences and memories of Ascencion on his online guestbook. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close