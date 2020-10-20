1/1
Audrey Faye (Talley) Hooper
1928 - 2020
Audrey Faye Talley Hooper, 92, of Plainview passed away on October 17, 2020. Graveside services will be held 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
Audrey was born on February 20, 1928 in Clarendon, Texas to Aubrey and Maude (Parsons) Talley. They moved to Silverton when she was two years old and lived there for three years before moving to Hay Lake. She later lived in Finney and moved to Olton her junior year of high school. She attended Wayland Baptist University and after graduation she taught school in Halfway. She married Lewellen Hooper in 1948. They farmed in Halfway for many years until his death in 1992. She moved to Plainview in 2003.
She is survived by her three children Dwayne Hooper and wife Tina, Rhonda Jacks and her husband Ken, Aubrey Hooper and wife Kathy; her four grandchildren, Kevin jacks and wife Holley, Steven Jacks, Todd Hooper and wife Paige, Bryan Hooper and wife Kim; her five great grandchildren; one niece, Deanne Busick and husband Bryan.
She was living at Westridge Manor at the time of her death and was blessed with wonderful friends and caregivers.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
October 19, 2020
Audrey always had a smile on her face! She was such a sweet lady! She had such a kind gentle spirit! Praying for peace and comfort!
Vicki Noel
Friend
