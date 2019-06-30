Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ava Maxine Rigler, 91, of Plainview passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. A memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.

Maxine was born February 28, 1928 in Plainview to Ralph A. and Hettie (Morrison) Brown of the Providence community. She grew up there as "Sis" with her four sisters. Sis loved playing volleyball, softball and table tennis. After graduation from Plainview High School she attended Texas Tech University. She married her high school sweetheart Bruce Rigler in 1946 when he returned from Army service in World War II. She had three children and was always there to take all of the kids to their school, athletic and church events. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Plainview.

Maxine's oldest child Lyn, was tragically killed in an apartment fire in Lubbock while attending Texas Tech and she took on the task of raising Lyn's two year old daughter, Sarah. Maxine then began using her first name, Ava. She worked for several travel agencies and a charter air service in the Lubbock area. She later moved to Austin where they stayed until Sarah graduated High School. Ava then moved to Brandon, Florida with her life partner Joe Moronese. They lived a peaceful life there until Joe passed in 2014. Ava moved back to the Plainview area to be close to her siblings.

She was preceded by her parents, a daughter, Gary Lyn England, sisters, Otero Scheele and Patsy Haley.

She is survived by her sons, Stan Rigler of Plainview, Randal Rigler of Okanogan, WA; her sisters, Marie Sammann Kirby of Dimmitt, Shirley Fleming of Van Buren, MO; her grandchildren, Sarah England of Orange County, CA, Taylor Rigler of Boca Raton, FL, Kara Lyn Clausen, Timothy Rigler, Chris Rigler, all of Bothwell, WA and twelve great grandchildren.

