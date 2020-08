Balentine A. Garcia, 90, of Olton, died Friday, August 14, 2020, in Plainview. Rosary will be said at 6:00pm, Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olton. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, with Fr. Jacob Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Littlefield under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors.

