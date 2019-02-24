Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Dean (Felder) Godfrey. View Sign

Barbara Dean Felder Godfrey, 85, of Plainview passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Northwest Church of Christ with Jay Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Hart Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Barbara was born November 11,1933 to Herschell and Nellie Felder in Lockney, Texas. She married Charles "Jack" Godfrey on December 20, 1950 in Clovis New Mexico. They were married 62 years before Charles's passing in 2013.

Barbara and Charles lived in Hart, Texas until 1957. They then resided in Plainview for the remainder of their lives. Barbara was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, most recently a member at Northwest Church of Christ in Plainview.

Barbara worked for the Plainview ISD, Hale County Auditors Office, and in later years was a real estate agent.

In their retirement years, Barbara and Charles took great joy in traveling through 13 states with friends and church groups. The highlight of their travels was a trip to Hawaii for their 50th wedding anniversary.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles; infant daughter Cindy; parents Herschell and Nellie; brothers Ray, Jay, Jerry, and Dub Felder.

She is survived by her son Mike Godfrey and wife Cathy of Georgetown, Texas; her grandson Justin Godfrey and wife Angela of Austin; sister Wanda Murdock of Dimmitt, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Santa Fe Place in Plainview. Particularly, Tobi Lohn, Tiffany Blackerby, Ninfa Gonzales, Wyatt Burns, Cheyenne Ellis, Kim Lee, and Maytee Flores for their kind and compassionate care.

The family would also like to thank Nelda Myers for her supportive friendship and kindness.

She was friendly to everyone and on the last day of her life she enjoyed the Valentine's Day activities riding around in her new wheel chair, eating the chocolate covered strawberries and other delicious treats at the Santa Fe House. Her friend, Nelda, said that was a beautiful day because Barbara was smiling, happy, and was having a very good day!

We will miss her, but we all have memories to cherish from knowing this very unique, one of a kind person.

The family suggests memorials to Lubbock Children's Home, P.O. Box 2824, Lubbock, Texas 79408 or Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, P.O. Box 1890, Amarillo, Texas 79174-0001

