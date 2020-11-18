1/1
Barbara Smith
1938 - 2020
Barbara Smith, 82 passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the BeeHive in Plainview. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
She was born on July 5, 1938 to Joe and Bess Stewart in Stanton, Texas. She attended school in Stanton. She married Gearld Dwayne Smith on September 24, 1955 in Stanton, Texas and they moved and lived in Plainview until going home to Jesus. She was known as Gram to a number of people young and old. Barbara loved to be surrounded by her kids, grands and great grands. She was a long time member of Northwest Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Gearld Smith; two sons, Roland Smith and wife Sherri of Littlefield and Joe Smith & wife Mitzi of Plainview; two daughters, Lisa Willborn of Albuquerque, NM and Elizabeth Goodlett & husband Kevin of Lubbock; 9 grandchildren and 17 precious great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of BeeHive, Connie's Compassionate Care and Gina Perez for loving and taking care of our Mom.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Northwest Church of Christ.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
