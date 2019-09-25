Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Belinda Pena. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Funeral service 10:00 AM Primera Iglesia Bautista Send Flowers Obituary

Belinda Pena 66, of Plainview passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Primera Iglesia Bautista with Dr. Joe Rangel officiating. Interment will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview, Texas.

A visitation service will be held 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the funeral home.

Mrs. Pena was born on May 30, 1953 in Lyford, Texas to Benito F., Sr. & Maria Garcia. She graduated from Plainview High School and attended Wayland Baptist University. She married Raymond Pena of July 12, 1986 in Plainview. She retired from the Social Security Administration after 23 years. She was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautista Church where she served as church treasurer, taught Sunday school and vacation bible school. She served on the city council for two terms during May 2002-2010. She was mayor pro tem from May of 2008 until 2010. She served as a volunteer following hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005 and was honored with an award for her service in Baltimore, MD.

She is preceded in death by her father, Benito F. Garcia, Sr., her brother, Antonio Garcia and her sister Raquel Garcia Galvan.

She is survived by her husband Raymond Pena of Plainview; her mother, Maria Garcia of Plainview; her daughter, Josie Walker and husband Paul of Plainview; her sons, Ramon Camarillo and wife Sylvia of Mansfield; Jaime Camarillo and wife Berenice of Plainview, Raymond Pena, Jr. and wife Maria of Chandler, AZ; her brothers, Lionel Garcia and wife Angie of Plainview, Benito A. Garcia, Jr. of Plainview, Robert Garcia and wife Irma of Plainview; her sister, Isabel Rodriguez of Plainview and ten grandchildren.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Snack Pak4Kids, attn: Plainview Schools, 2417 Yonkers Street, Plainview, TX 79072

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 25, 2019

