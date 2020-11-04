Benito Balderas, 75, of Lubbock, formerly of Hale Center, passed from this life on November 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Faith Christian Fellowship with Pastor Marcus Flores officiating. A visitation will be held at Bartley Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.

Benito was born October 22, 1945 to Eufemio Balderas and Sara Z. Balderas in Hale Center where he grew up. Benito married the love of his life, Pabla Barela on November 7, 1966 in Burley, Idaho. He worked for Hi-Plains Concrete as a mixer driver for 14 years until he was unable to do so.

Benito was a man who liked to keep busy whether it was farm work, carpentry, mechanics, scrapping metal,or taking care of his and his families lawns. He also enjoyed reading his bible, listening to Christian music, and the mountains of Colorado and Idaho. Above all, Benito cherished time spent with his children and grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children; Sylvia Balderas of Hale Center, Susie Balderas of Lubbock, Christina Ramirez and husband, Jose Daniel, of Lubbock, Hope Balderas of Lubbock, Brenda Balderas of Hale Center, Linda Balderas of Lubbock, and Jacob Balderas of Lubbock, his siblings; Marcus Balderas and wife, Nellie, of San Angelo, Johnny Balderas and wife Bernice, of San Pedro, CO, Teresa Martinez of Greeley, CO, Barnabe Balderas and wife, Rosa, of Hale Center, Joe Balderas and wife Maryjane, of Hale Center, Martin, Balderas and wife Naomi, of Lubbock, and Frank Balderas and wife, Jean, of Oklahoma.

Benito was also blessed with 25 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his wife; Pabla Balderas, parents; Eufemio and Sara Z. Balderas, and a daughter; Elosia Balderas.

