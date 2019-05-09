Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benito F. Garcia Sr.. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Funeral 10:00 AM Lady of Guagalupe Church Plainvview , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Benito F. Garcia Sr., 87, of Plainview, Tx. passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. A celebration of Christian Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Plainview, Tx. with Father Raymundo Manriquez officiating. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Home.

Rosary will be recited Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at Kornerstone Funeral Home.

Mr. Garcia was born on March 21, 1932, to the late Lioncio Garcia in Mexico. Mr. Garcia married Maria Acosta on March 21, 1952, in Raymondville, Tx. In 1958 they moved Plainview, Tx, where they made their home. Mr. Garcia was life time member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He enjoyed working in his yard and watching sports; he was a huge baseball fan and the Texas Rangers were his favorite team.

He was preceded in death by his father, a brother Mariano, a sister Francisca, a son Antonio, and daughter Raquel Garcia Galvan. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Rosa Garcia of 67 years, two daughters: Belinda and husband Raymond Pena, Isabel Rodriguez, three sons: Lionel and wife Angie Garcia, Benito A. Garcia Jr., Robert and wife Irma Garcia, all of Plainview. As well as 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.

