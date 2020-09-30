Bennie Jennings, 75, of Plainview, passed from this life and entered heavens gates on September 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Bartley Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Plainview Cemetery under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

She was born on February 24, 1945 to Sam Heads Sr. and Hattie Marie Adams in Waco, Texas. She married Clarence Jennings and shared 30 wonderful years together before his death in 2005.

Bennie enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and watching game shows. She was a devout Christian woman who always started her day by reading scripture. Above everything Bennie loved her family. She sacrificed for them and always took care of their every need. She will be deeply missed.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters; Wanda Allen of Plainview, TX and Sherwin Allen of Amarillo, TX. Her 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren are also left to remember her legacy.

Bennie is preceded in death by her parents; Sam Heads Sr. and Hattie Marie Heads, husband; Clarence Jennings, two sons; James Obie Allen and Gerald Allen, sister; Erma Heads-Hill, a brother; Sam Heads Jr., grandsons; Vertis Allen, Jeremiah Starling, and Micah Starling, a great-grandson; Brandon Allen, and a special grandmother who raised her; Ozenia Johnson.

